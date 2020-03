No more waitlisted tickets this Holi? Indian Railways to attach 58 pairs of trains with extra coaches; list

32 pairs of trains are being attached with extra coaches on a temporary basis and 26 pairs of trains are being attached with additional coaches on a permanent basis.

No more waitlisted tickets this Holi? Good news for Indian Railways passengers! Now, travelling during the Holi season will get more comfortable and convenient. In view of a large number of railway passengers during Holi, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is providing additional coaches on several trains. With this move, the number of train seats will increase, and wait-listed passengers will get a big relief. According to the Western Railway zone, as many as 32 pairs of trains are being attached with extra coaches on a temporary basis and 26 pairs of trains are being attached with additional coaches on a permanent basis. Here is the list of trains with extra coaches:

1) Train number 22917/22918 from Bandra Tr to Haridwar to get one sleeper class

2) Train number 19021/19022 from Bandra Tr to Lucknow to get one sleeper class

3) Train number 22935/22936 from Bandra (T) to Palitana to get two Sleeper class

4) Train number 12247/12248 from Bandra Tr to H.Nizamuddin to get one AC chair car

5) Train number 19027/19028 from Bandra Tr to Jammutavi to get two sleeper

6) Train number 12927/12928 from Mumbai Central to Vadodara to get one sleeper

7) Train number 19116/19115 from Dadar to Bhuj to get one AC 3 tier

8) Train number 22956/22955 from Bandra Tr to Bhuj to get one AC 3 tier

9) Train number 12971/12972 from Bandra Tr to Bhavnagar to get one sleeper

10) Train number 19217/19218 from Bandra (T) to Jamnagar to get one sleeper

11) Train number 19023/19024 from Mumbai Central to Firozpur to get one sleeper

12) Train number 19063/19064 from Udhna to Danapur to get one sleeper

13) Train number 19057/19058 from Udhna to Manduadih to get one sleeper

14) Train number 19263/19264 from Porbandar to Delhi Sarai Rohilla to get one AC 3 tier and o­ne sleeper class

15) Train number 19269/19270 from Porbandar to Muzaffarpur to get one AC 3 tier and one sleeper

16) Train number 22909/22910 from Valsad to Puri to get one AC 3 tier

17) Train number 19055/19056 from Valsad to Jodhpur to get one AC 3 tier

18) Train number 19051/19052 from Vlasad to Muzaffarpur to get one AC 3 tier

19) Train number 12943/12944 from Valsad to Kanpur Central to get one AC 3 tier

20) Train number 12911/12912 from Valsad to Haridwar to get one sleeper

21) Train number 19568/19567 from Okha to Tirunnelveli to get one AC 3 tier and o­ne sleeper

22) Train number 19313/19314 from Indore to Rajendra Nagar to get one sleeper

23) Train number 19321/19322 from Indore to Rajendra Nagar to get one sleeper

24) Train number 22911/22912 from Indore to Howrah to get one sleeper

25) Train number 19310/19309 from Indore to Gandhi Nagar Capital to get one AC 3 tier and one sleeper

26) Train number 19329/19330 from Indore to Udaipur to get one AC 3 tier and one sleeper

27) Train number 19053/19054 from Surat to Muzaffarpur to get one sleeper

28) Train number 12945/12946 from Surat to Mahuva Jn to get one sleeper

29) Train number 19565/19566 from Okha to Dehradun to get one AC 3 tier and o­ne sleeper

30) Train number 12949/12950 from Porbandar to Santragachi to get one AC 3 tier and o­ne sleeper

31) Train number 19262/19261 from Porbandar to Kochuveli to get one AC 3 tier and two sleeper

32) Train number 19260/19259 from Bhavnagar to Kochuveli to get one AC 3 tier and two sleeper

1) Train number 22931/22932 from Bandra Tr to Jaisalmer to get two sleeper and o­ne AC 3 tier

2) Train number 22933/22934 from Bandra (T) to Jaipur to get two sleeper and o­ne AC 3 tier

3) Train number 22949/22950 from Bandra (T) to Delhi Sarai Rohilla to get two sleeper

4) Train number 22917/22918 from Bandra Tr to Haridwar to get one AC 3 tier and o­ne sleeper

5) Train number 19021/19022 from Bandra Tr to Lucknow Ne to get one AC 3 tier and o­ne sleeper

6) Train number 22903/22904 from Bandra Tr to Bhuj to get one AC 3 tier and o­ne AC 2 tier

7) Train number 19409/19410 from Ahmedabad to Gorakhpur to get one AC 3 tier and two sleeper

8) Train number 19403/19404 from Ahmedabad to Sultanpur to get one AC 3 tier and two sleeper

9) Train number 19421/19422 from Ahmedabad to Patna to get one AC 3 tier and two sleeper

10) Train number 19401/19402 from Ahmedabad to Lucknow to get one AC 3 tier and two sleeper

11) Train number 19407/19408 from Ahmedabad to Varanasi to get one AC 3 tier and two sleeper

12) Train number 19415/19416 from Ahmedabad to Shamta vd Katra to get one AC 3 tier and two sleeper

13) Train number 22967/22968 from Ahmedabad to Prayagraj to get one AC 3 tier and two sleeper

14) Train number 19413/19414 from Ahmedabad to Kolkata to get one AC 3 tier

15) Train number 19578/19577 from Jamnagar to Tirunelveli to get one AC 3 tier

16) Train number 22908/22907 from Hapa to Madgaon to get one AC 3 tier

17) Train number 19063/19064 from Udhna to Danapur to get two AC 3 tier and two sleeper

18) Train number 19057/19058 from Udhna to Manduadih to get two AC 3 tier and two sleeper

19) Train number 12911/12912 from Valsad to Haridwar to get two AC 3 tier and two sleeper

20) Train number 12993/12994 from Gandhidham to Puri to get one AC 3 tier and two sleeper

21) Train number 22973/22974 from Gandhidham to Puri to get one AC 3 tier and two sleeper

22) Train number 12905/12906 from Porbandar to Howrah to get one AC 3 tier (in Porbandar portion)

23) Train number 19202/19201 from Porbandar to Secundrabad to get one AC 3 tier

24) Train number 19579/19580 from Rajkot to Delhi Sarai Rohilla to get one sleeper

25) Train number 22937/22938 from Rajkot to Rewa to get one sleeper

26) Train number 22939/22940 from Hapa to Bilaspur to get one AC 3 tier and two sleeper