No more waiting list in trains from 2024? Ministry of Railways denies reports, waitlist provision to continue

The waitlist in trains helps in mitigating any fluctuations that arise in demand and availability.

A day after the release of the draft National Rail Plan, the Ministry of Railways today clarified that the document did not indicate that the Indian Railways will do away with the passenger waiting list in trains. According to a clarification issued by the Railways Ministry, some media reports on the draft National Rail Plan wrongly suggested that there would be no waiting list for passengers by 2024 and only confirmed tickets would be issued.

The ministry said that that it was making efforts to increase passenger capacity in trains and make it available on demand but this did not mean that the waitlist provision will be completely gone. “This would reduce the possibility of passengers getting waitlisted,” said the clarification issued by the government. It is to note that waitlist is a provision indicating the demand for travelers in a given train is higher than the capacity (number of seats/berths) in that train. Therefore, the government is not doing away with the provision (waitlist).

According to the government, the waitlist in trains helps in mitigating any fluctuations that arise in demand and availability.

The government is rolling out a National Rail Plan that will focus on infrastructural capacity enhancement as well as some strategies that will allow an increase in modal share of the Railways. The aim is to create capacity (for passengers as well as freight) by 2030 as the demand is expected to surge in the next few years. For this, the government had conducted a year-long survey to map the demand and come up with solutions. The Railway Ministry is also focusing on reducing transit time and increasing services. Apart from this, the government said it is committed to reduce carbon emissions and therefore, it is aiming for Net Zero Carbon emission by 2030.