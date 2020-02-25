No more smelly, unclean linen in trains! Indian Railways takes big step for passengers

The laundries have been set up by the Northern Railway Delhi Division of Indian Railways

No more smelly, unclean linen in trains! Indian Railways takes big step towards cleanliness and hygiene – from now on, Indian Railways passengers do not have to worry about unclean sheets and towels while travelling. In a bid to provide neat and clean linen services to Indian Railways passengers, four departmental mechanized laundries have been set up at Anand Vihar, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi, and Delhi Sarai Rohilla coaching depots. The laundries have been set up by the Northern Railway Delhi Division of Indian Railways. According to a press release issued by the Northern Railway zone, with the commencement of operations at these in-house laundries, a significant improvement has been witnessed in the quality of linen washing. Thus, travelling railway passengers are now getting spick and span linen during their journey.

According to SC Jain. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Delhi these in-house laundries have a linen washing capacity of one ton in each shift, at each location. These mechanized laundries that have been set up at the coaching depots across Delhi have state-of-the-art most modern linen washing and calendaring machines, equipment as well as other allied utilities of laundry, which are instrumental in providing clean linen to railway passengers in trains.

Over the last few years, Indian Railways has taken several steps towards the improvement of cleanliness in trains. Some of these measures include cleaning of train coaches at both ends including mechanized cleaning, On Board Housekeeping Service (OBHS) in several trains including Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express as well as other important long distance Mail/Express trains, on-demand Clean My Coach, Coach Mitra service in many Superfast/Mail/Express long-distance trains having OBHS, installation of bio-toilets in coaches, separate toilets for men and women at all NSG 1, NSG 2, NSG 3, NSG 4, NSG 5, NSG 6, SG 1, SG 2 and SG 3 category railway stations, integrated mechanized cleaning contracts at railway stations including cleaning of toilets, etc.