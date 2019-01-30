No more misuse of IRCTC website for illegal train ticket booking! Indian Railways to crack down with this move

By: | Published: January 30, 2019 9:45 AM

To explore the feasibility of setting up such a cell, a committee has been constituted by the Railway Board. The six-member committee consists of senior officials from various directorates including engineers from CRIS, signalling and telecom, computerization and information systems, vigilance officer as well as security officials.

A cyber crime cell is likely to be set up by Indian Railways in a bid to prevent the misuse of the automation software on its ticket booking website.

No more misuse of IRCTC next-generation e-ticketing website! Soon, a cyber crime cell is likely to be set up by Indian Railways in a bid to prevent the misuse of the automation software on its ticket booking website i.e., IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) website, irctc.co.in. In order to explore the feasibility of setting up such a cell, a committee has been constituted by the Railway Board, according to sources quoted in a PTI report. The six-member committee consists of senior officials from various directorates including engineers from CRIS, signalling and telecom, computerization and information systems, vigilance officer as well as security officials. The committee will submit its report to the Railway Board, within three months.

A source quoted in the report said that to set up the cyber crime cell, the committee has been asked to prepare a blueprint by the Railway Board. Moreover, to induct persons with experience in handling such cases, either on deputation or permanent absorption, the committee has to recommend ways as well, so as to eliminate the scope of manipulation. Additionally, the committee has to decide under which department the cyber crime cell will be operated along with the strength of staff and pay matrix, the source added.

Last year, Indian Railways had informed the Parliament that it had asked the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to block as many as 19 websites over concerns of misuse of the automation software on IRCTC’s official website. IRCTC is the official e-ticket booking and catering arm of the national transporter. The complaint came after a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) staff member was arrested for running an unauthorized IRCTC ticket booking racket with other travel agents. An illegal software was used by the accused to simultaneously book over a thousand tickets through one portal, the report said.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed that as many as 6000 CCTV cameras at railway stations are being procured as well as cyber crime cells are being made functional across the country.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IRCTC
  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. No more misuse of IRCTC website for illegal train ticket booking! Indian Railways to crack down with this move
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition