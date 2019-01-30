No more misuse of IRCTC website for illegal train ticket booking! Indian Railways to crack down with this move

A cyber crime cell is likely to be set up by Indian Railways in a bid to prevent the misuse of the automation software on its ticket booking website.

No more misuse of IRCTC next-generation e-ticketing website! Soon, a cyber crime cell is likely to be set up by Indian Railways in a bid to prevent the misuse of the automation software on its ticket booking website i.e., IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) website, irctc.co.in. In order to explore the feasibility of setting up such a cell, a committee has been constituted by the Railway Board, according to sources quoted in a PTI report. The six-member committee consists of senior officials from various directorates including engineers from CRIS, signalling and telecom, computerization and information systems, vigilance officer as well as security officials. The committee will submit its report to the Railway Board, within three months.

A source quoted in the report said that to set up the cyber crime cell, the committee has been asked to prepare a blueprint by the Railway Board. Moreover, to induct persons with experience in handling such cases, either on deputation or permanent absorption, the committee has to recommend ways as well, so as to eliminate the scope of manipulation. Additionally, the committee has to decide under which department the cyber crime cell will be operated along with the strength of staff and pay matrix, the source added.

Last year, Indian Railways had informed the Parliament that it had asked the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to block as many as 19 websites over concerns of misuse of the automation software on IRCTC’s official website. IRCTC is the official e-ticket booking and catering arm of the national transporter. The complaint came after a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) staff member was arrested for running an unauthorized IRCTC ticket booking racket with other travel agents. An illegal software was used by the accused to simultaneously book over a thousand tickets through one portal, the report said.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed that as many as 6000 CCTV cameras at railway stations are being procured as well as cyber crime cells are being made functional across the country.