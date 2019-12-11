No more delay in reaching train accident site! Indian Railways installs GPS in relief vans for quick response

The provision of the GPS will enable the live tracking of the relief trains on the network.

Indian Railways takes firm step for tracking accidents and derailments on train tracks! In a bid to provide quicker relief in case of emergencies, the Central Railways (CR) zone has installed satellite tracking global positioning system (GPS) in its accident relief medical vans (ARMVs) as well as accident relief trains (ARTs). This means that the satellite-tracking in relief vehicles will ensure that there is no delay in reaching the accident site. The GPS-enabled relief vans are likely to be a major boost to the zone as they will aid the response management of railway authorities in case of major accidents. A Central Railways official confirmed told Financial Express Online that the zone has a fleet of 31 accident relief trains at its Kurla, Kalyan, Lonavala and Panvel railway yards.

Here is how the satellite tracking GPS will help the Central Railways zone for providing quicker relief to passengers, in case of emergencies:

The provision of the GPS will enable the live tracking of the relief trains on the network.

It will also help in identifying the cases of speeding on tracks.

It will aid in tracking real-time position, the distance travelled as well as the halts taken by relief trains

The system will help in identifying the time required for the relief trains and vans to arrive at the spot

The accident relief medical vans consist of a team of doctors, along with medicines. On the other hand, the accident relief trains consist of materials required for restoring normalcy of railway traffic in the cases of train accidents or derailments. The relief trains and vans can be tracked live on Google maps and on mobile app in real time. The accident relief vehicles are manned by skilled staff and have been equipped with rescue materials, lighting tools. Earlier, the zone had to rely on human communication in case of train-related emergencies as it was difficult to track the relief trains and vans. However, now with the GPS-enabled vehicles, the disaster management work for the authorities will be smoother. In order to be fully prepared for emergency cases, the vehicles are always kept in a state of readiness with full scale mock drill exercises.