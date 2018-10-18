No more choking and stinking! Indian Railways plans new move for train toilets

Dustbins are already in the process of being installed in the bio-toilets of as many as 40,283 train coaches, while the installations have been already completed in 30,000 train coaches. (Reuters)

Using Indian Railways train toilets can be a pain – it’s quite difficult to bear the stink? And sometimes, the toilets are choked! For choking problem, which sometimes also causes stink, Indian Railways has found a solution. In a bid to prevent choking of newly installed bio-toilets in train coaches, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is planning to place dustbins in all lavatories by the end of this year, according to sources quoted in a PTI report. The decision was taken by the national transporter after items such as plastic bags, sanitary napkins, plastic bottles etc. were found stuck in the newly installed bio-toilets in train coaches. This not only results in chocking of bio-toilets but also stinking in train coaches. According to the sources, such dustbins are already in the process of being installed in the bio-toilets of as many as 40,283 train coaches, while the installations have been already completed in 30,000 train coaches.

In the newly installed bio-toilets that are being fitted in passenger coaches of Indian Railways, anaerobic digestion is applied for processing human excreta. Thus, no human excreta would be thrown on railway tracks from these type of toilets.

During an evaluation of 25,000 train toilets across the railway network for the period under review (2016-17), the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) detected as many as 199,689 defects and deficiencies, slamming the national transporter for the “quality and quantity” of material being procured.

Earlier this year, the Railway Minister announced that Indian Railways will have 100 per cent bio-toilets, by next year. This will make railway tracks safe and also it will eliminate defecation on the rail lines. He said that the toilets on the entire railway network, whether passenger trains, express trains, Duronto, Rajdhani or unreserved trains, all of them will be replaced with bio toilets by next year. According to Goyal, defecation on railway tracks is not only unhygienic but also it affects rail safety because the uric acid damages them, causing accidents.