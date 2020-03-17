No more booking of Indian Railways train tickets through private agents? This big step being considered

Random Security Question has been introduced by IRCTC for booking of Tatkal tickets.

Soon, the practice of booking Indian Railways train tickets through private vendors may stop! The Modi government is considering a move to bar private vendors and agents from booking IRCTC train tickets for passengers, according to a PTI report. Recently, while addressing the demand for grants of the Railway Ministry, Piyush Goyal spoke about his ministry’s crackdown on touts, including arrests. The Railway Minister further asserted that private agents are no longer required when most of the passengers can book their train tickets on mobile phones. Those passengers who need help with booking their train tickets can visit the common service centres, which are run by the government, Goyal said.

According to the minister, the touts, using certain software, used to book train tickets in large numbers within moments of their availability. The Railway Ministry has taken action against them, he added. Recently, Goyal in a written reply to a question in the parliament, said that several steps have been taken by the national transporter to prevent such activities of unscrupulous elements including touts, which are as follows: