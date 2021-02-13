‘No date has been fixed’: Railway Ministry issues clarification on resumption of all passenger train services

Railways had suspended all passenger trains following the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown in March 2020.

Amid reports that resumption of full passenger train operation is expected sometime in April, Railway Ministry has issued a clarification stating that ‘no such date has been fixed.’ “Clarification is constantly being given on this for last few days. It is once again being reiterated that there is no such fixed date yet for the resumption of all passenger trains services,” the ministry said in a release.

Indian Railways has been increasing the number of passenger train services in a graded manner and this lead to people believe that it can start operation of all passenger trains from April 1, 2020. The date is doing the round because of the upcoming festive season, during which it witnesses a huge passenger rush.

“Everyone is requested to avoid any such speculation. We will inform media and public as and when a decision is taken in this regard.”

The ministry said that more than 65 per cent of passenger trains are already running and almost 250 of them were added in January 2021. Stating that more trains will be added gradually, the Ministry of Railways said inputs of all stakeholders will be taken before doing that. “All factors will be considered and inputs will be taken from stakeholders,” the release said.

.@RailMinIndia issues clarification about resumption of full passenger train services from a given April date It is being reiterated again that no such date has been fixed for resumption of all passenger trains operationshttps://t.co/ZE6XQTQh14 — PIB India (@PIB_India) February 13, 2021

Earlier in February, Commerce & Industry and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal too said that the coronavirus situation is being monitored closely and a decision on resumption of normal train services will be taken in consultation with other stakeholders.

“Vaccination drive has gathered momentum but we still need to take precautions and preventions,” the minister said.

