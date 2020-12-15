No change in Indian Railways train policy! All express trains, festival & clone specials to run fully reserved

The running of trains, norms of travel as well as reservations are constantly evolving under the COVID-19 pandemic times.

Indian Railways passengers, take note! In certain sections of media, few stories have been published recently about the issuance of unreserved tickets. Keeping in view the confusion it is creating among railway passengers, Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry has clarified that there has been no change in the policy to run all express train services including festival special trains and clone special train services as fully reserved train only as yet. A statement issued by the Railway Ministry said that the existing mail express special trains including festival or holiday special trains, clone special trains which are currently running on fully reserved basis for passengers shall continue till further advice as fully reserved train services only, by issuing reserved tickets for second class coaches as well as passenger portion of SLRs also.

According to the Railway Ministry, permission given to the zones of Indian Railways to issue unreserved train tickets is meant only for suburban train services and a limited number of local passenger train services operating on few zones. It further said that the running of trains, norms of travel as well as reservations are constantly evolving under the COVID-19 pandemic times. Further changes in the policy to run trains, as and when they happen, would be informed to all concerned accordingly, the Railway Ministry added.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways is planning to allow the public to travel on Mumbai local trains from next year. A few days ago, Iqbal Singh Chahal, Mumbai Municipal Commissioner was quoted in a PTI report saying that a decision about permitting Mumbai’s general public to travel by suburban locals will be taken after New Year. According to Chahal, in the financial capital, the number of new COVID-19 cases is decreasing day by day, adding that the number of asymptomatic new patients of COVID-19 is high now. Thus, once the celebrations of Christmas and New Year are over, the national transporter will take a decision about permitting the public to travel on Mumbai’s local trains.