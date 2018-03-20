​​ ​
  4. No bill given for food bought on trains? Indian Railways says you can have it for free!

The move has been taken so that the passengers do not have to pay higher cost from overcharging caterers. Also, passengers can ask for bills, in order to keep a record. Interestingly, most complaints under railway catering are related to overcharging, as in most of the trains, the food price is not included in the ticket fare.

Published: March 20, 2018 12:51 PM
Indian Railways launches no bill, free food policy! A new policy has been adopted by Indian Railways under which if no bill is provided for food and beverages purchased on trains, then you don’t have to pay for it! Now onward, trains will display this message in order to protect railway passengers from overcharging, according to an IE report. The move has been taken by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal so that the railway passengers do not have to pay higher cost from overcharging caterers. Also, passengers can ask for bills, in order to keep a record. Interestingly, most complaints under railway catering are related to overcharging, as in most of the trains, the food price is not included in the ticket fare.

The new policy will be displayed across all trains by March 31, where food is purchased by passengers during the journey. Also, to publicize this policy, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has started displaying this message on on its ticket-booking web portal. To ensure whether the new policy is functioning fairly or not, Indian Railways has deployed inspectors to check that every transaction is fair in terms of prices charged, and also a bill is issued to the customer.

According to Railway Ministry officials, a major cause is that the food servers do not provide bills to passengers, even when they ask for it. Also, the food servers or vendors come up with excuses like unavailability of bill book, the bill will be handed over towards the end of the journey, or they will hand over the bill once the food service time is over.

Last year between the month of April and October, there were over 7,000 overcharging complaints. The move has been taken, following Railway Minister Piyush Goyal’s instruction, according to which strict action will taken against erring vendors or food servers, including cancellation of their licences if prices are not mentioned on food boxes. Last year, the contracts of two caterers were terminated by Indian Railways over overcharging complaints, also, many caterers were fined around 5,000 times, the report stated.

  1. Rajendran Manickam
    Mar 20, 2018 at 10:35 pm
    Railways can straight away paste price list of food served in the train just like hotels and bill can be given to the passenger without asking for it. Last month I travelled in TN Samkarkranti Express from New Delhi to Madurai. I tried to contact the person who was in charge of the Pantry car to find out the price for the meal.No where I could see him in the train.People are not honest as the Railway Minister feels.There was water shortage in the latrines of the train what to talk about IRCTC. I understand that there is a Train Superintendent for every train.But no where one can see him in the train.Let the Railway Board Members travel in the trains like common man.Then only we can improvement in the train.This news item appears to be an eye wash.
    Reply
    1. Amarnath PD
      Mar 20, 2018 at 4:07 pm
      Already food provided by the caterers onboard Railways are low in quality and mostly unfit for human consumption. In addition, they charge over and above the prices fixed. But the main culprit is the Railways. Either they should have given publicity to the prices or they could sent the rate list as an attachment to the e-ticket. Let railways paste stickers inside the trains displaying rates with instructions that they need not pay if receipt is not given. After sll railways is also hands in gloves in the loot.
      Reply
      1. Seshagiri Rao Devaguptapu
        Mar 20, 2018 at 3:31 pm
        Excellent work.
        Reply
        1. balunkeswar behera
          Mar 20, 2018 at 2:16 pm
          Reply
          1. balunkeswar behera
            Mar 20, 2018 at 2:16 pm
            balunkeswarbehera5
            Reply
            1. Ankur Agrawal
              Mar 20, 2018 at 1:35 pm
              where to complaint for such activities????
              Reply
              1. Load More Comments

