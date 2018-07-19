Next summer, Mumbaikars to enjoy cool rides as Indian Railways plans to introduce 9 more AC local trains

Once the trials are completed successfully, these local train services will be introduced on the suburban network of Mumbai in a phased manner.

Good news for Mumbaikers! Next summer onwards, Mumbaikars can enjoy a cool and comfortable local train ride to work as the Indian Railways is all set to roll out nine more air-conditioned local trains by March 2019. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the first of these nine local trains will reach the city by November this year and two more AC local trains will be brought to Mumbai every subsequent month, up to March 2019. Once the trials are completed successfully, these local train services will be introduced on the suburban network of Mumbai in a phased manner.

Mumbai’s first and the only AC local train started its operations in December 2017. Interestingly, within the first five months, the AC local train service crossed the 10 lakh passenger mark. In the summer months of March and April, the AC local train witnessed over 3 lakh passengers using the service each month. The AC local train which is operated by the Western Railway zone of Indian Railways currently runs between Churchgate and Virar in Mumbai. The seating capacity of the AC local train is 1,028 seats and can carry 5,964 passengers.

The second AC local train service will also ply on the Western line. Ravindra Bhakar, chief public relations officer of Western Railway was quoted in the report stating that after getting the second AC rake, the railways will definitely increase the frequency of the train service. As of now, the Western Railway operates 12 services of the AC local train every weekday. Between Virar and Churchgate, the Western Railway every day operates six AC local train services on the Up line (towards Churchgate) and six local train services on the Down line (towards Virar). During morning peak hours between 7 AM and 11 AM, two services run and also during evening peak hours between 5 PM and 8 PM, the railways operate two services. Additionally, during non-peak hours, the railways run eight services.

For the entire 60 km long stretch between Churchgate and Virar, the monthly pass is for Rs 2,040, while one ticket costs Rs 205. The Western Railway also informed that there will be no hike in the fare of AC local train service till December 24, 2018.