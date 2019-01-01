New Year infra boost! Trial on Rajasthan-Haryana section of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor successful

A trial run by Indian Railways has successfully been conducted on the newly completed 306-km long section from Madar in Rajasthan to Kishangarh Balawas in Haryana of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor. (DFCCIL)

Western Dedicated Freight Corridor: A trial run by Indian Railways has successfully been conducted on the newly completed 306-km long section from Madar in Rajasthan to Kishangarh Balawas in Haryana of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor. The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL), which is executing the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) project, one of the largest rail infrastructure projects in the country has thus achieved another milestone in the construction phase. Interestingly, the section is one of the country’s busiest rail networks.

According to a press release issued by DFCCIL, this forms part of the first phase stretch of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor. The route covers nine freight stations consisting of six crossing stations at Dabla, Bhagega, Sri Madhopur, Pachar Malikpur, Sakhun and Kishangarh. The stretch, which is situated in Rewari and Mahendragarh districts of Haryana and Jaipur district of Rajasthan, covers as many as 15 major bridges, 271 minor bridges, 4 Rail Fly Overs as well as 177 Road Under Bridges.

According to DFCCIL, as against the current maximum speed of 75 kmph on Indian Railways, freight trains running on Dedicated Corridors will be capable for attaining speeds of 100 kmph. Also, the average speed of freight trains will be increased to 70 kmph from the existing speed of 26 kmph on lines of DFC.

Some of the major highlights of the new section are:

The section is equipped for operations of Heavy Haul trains with 25 Ton axle load for the first time in India. Currently, it is practised only in USA, China, Canada, Australia, Russia South Africa, Brazil and Sweden-Norway.

The section has been equipped for Double line electric (2 X 25 KV) track to undertake higher haulage with 7000 KW (9000 HP) CO-CO- 6 axle locomotives, at higher speeds.

The latest “Automated New Track Construction (NTC)” machine with single day track laying capacity of1.5 km per day has been employed for the first time in India.

For double stack container movement on flat wagons, the section has been provided with high rise Over Head Equipment (OHE) of 7.4 meter height.

For safe and efficient operation, provision has been made for Train Protection and Warning System.

The entire route has been equipped for 4 aspect automatic colour light signalling on with inter-signal spacing of 2 kilometres.

Also, elimination of all level crossings has been planned.

Water Conservation to be carried out through rainwater harvesting in all the railway stations and RUBs.

Recycling and Reusing of construction materials as well as waste management to be carried out.

Civil Engineering:

To facilitate transport of heavier cargo, 25 ton axle loads as compared to present 22.5 ton axle load on Indian Railways have been provided.

The bridges are constructed for higher axle loads of 32.5 ton.

For the first time in Indian Railways, turnouts have been canted in order to ensure smooth riding as well as reduce rolling contact fatigue and to enhance speed on turn outs from existing 30 kmph to 50 kmph.

Weldable crossings have been used.

To ensure longer life and lesser maintenance of tracks, Head Hardened rail has been used.

In order to avoid field joints in rails, specially designed welded panels have been used.

For safety enhancement, CWR/ LWR through points and crossings have been used by avoiding free joint and reducing impact in turn out zone.

Friction buffer stop has been provided for better safety of trains.

Electrical System:

Computer Simulation Tool has been provided to optimize rating of major equipment such as traction transformers.

State-of-the-art Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, as well as numerical problem scheme, has been provided to enhance the safety of power system.

Superior composition, as well as profiling of Contact and Catenary Wire with improved regulating equipment, has been provided.

To achieve desired human/equipment safety, Earthing and Bonding Strategy of international standards has been complied.

Signalling and Telecommunication: