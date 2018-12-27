New year gift for Mumbai AC local passengers! Indian Railways announces no fare hike for another four months

The extended AC local’s discounted fares will be valid up to 24 April 2019.

Mumbai AC local train: Big news for Mumbaikars! Indian Railways’ New Year 2019 gift is all set to make travelling by Mumbai’s first AC local train better. Recently, Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry has decided to continue the discounted fares for the AC local train service at least for another four months. A recent circular by the Railway Ministry stated that the base fare of a single journey of AC local train shall be charged 1.2 times of the base fare of existing single journey tickets for first class tickets. The extended AC local’s discounted fares will be valid up to 24 April 2019.

Last year, on 25 December, the first air-conditioned local train was introduced in Mumbai, fulfilling the long cherished dream of Mumbaikars of enjoying a cool travelling experience against the hot and humid climate of the financial capital. The AC local train, at present, runs between Churchgate and Virar section with a total of 12 services with 6 in up and 6 in down direction on all days except on Saturdays and Sundays, when it is taken up for maintenance by the Indian Railways. Out of these 12 services, 8 fast local train services operate between Churchgate and Vihar, while 3 fast services run between Churchgate and Borivali. The remaining one local train runs as a slow service from Mahalaxmi to Borivali. For the convenience of passengers, separate coaches are present for ladies as well as for senior citizens and divyangjans. Here are are some salient features of the first AC local train of Mumbai:

The first AC Mumbai local train has been manufactured by Integral Coach Factory, Chennai.

The EMU has been equipped with IGBT based 3 phase propulsion system.

The rake is fully air-conditioned with a capacity of 30 ton per coach.

It has automatic door closure feature.

The local train has LED lighting for energy conservation and better illumination.

It has talk-back system for passengers to seek assistance from the train guard in case of an emergency.

The train has 1028 seats with a capacity of 4,936 passengers.

It has a coach identification system based on LED for door malfunctioning and alarm chain pulling.

The local train has GPS based passenger information system with audio and visual indication of railway stations.

PA system is present for guard driver and passenger communication.

The coaches are made of stainless steel with straight side walls.

For better passenger comfort, air suspension is there.

The maximum speed it can achieve is of 100 kmph.

The driving cab with aerodynamic nose cone is fully air-conditioned.

The train is equipped with air-tight vestibules, connecting six coaches.

The train has large and white double sealed glass windows to give passengers, a panoramic view.

The train has comfortable modular polycarbonate seats.

It has modular luggage racks.

Come 2019, Mumbai will get its second AC local train from ICF Chennai.