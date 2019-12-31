New world record for Indian Railways! CLW produces 446 locomotives in 2019; see details

The production of locomotives has increased by almost 85 per cent from the year 2014.

Indian Railways sets a new world record! In a path-breaking achievement, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) in West Bengal has manufactured a total of 446 locomotives in the calendar year 2019, against the installed capacity of 200 locomotives. According to details shared by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works manufactured 242 locomotives in the year 2014, 273 locomotives in the year 2015, 270 locomotives in the year 2016, 325 locomotives in the year 2017, 387 locomotives in the year 2018 and 446 locomotives in the year 2019. Thus, the production of locomotives has increased by almost 85 per cent from the year 2014.

A few days ago, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works became the world’s largest producer of locomotives by turning out 300 locomotives in a period of 216 working days. The number of working days for producing 100 locomotives were 126 in 2011-12, 140 in 2012-13, 109 in 2013-14, 125 in 2014-15, 126 in 2015-16, 142 in 2016-17, 94 in 2017-18, 91 in 2018-19 and 88 in 2019-20. The number of working days for producing 200 locomotives were 249 in 2011-12, 243 in 2012-13, 224 in 2013-14, 249 in 2014-15, 224 in 2015-16, 229 in 2016-17, 224 in 2017-18, 174 in 2018-19 and 158 in 2019-20. The number of working days for producing 300 locomotives were 292 in 2017-18, 249 in 2018-19 and 216 in 2019-20.

Recently, the national transporter has registered another record as the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai has rolled out its 3000th coach of the year. This target has been achieved in less than nine months. To make this record, the ICF had reduced the total number of working days from 289 days in last financial year to 215 days in current financial year. Therefore, ICF has registered an overall reduction of 25.6 per cent in working days for the same production numbers.