New Vande Bharat Express train from Delhi to Katra: Second Train 18 awaits this crucial nod

Vande Bharat Express train Delhi to Katra in just 8 hours! Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is hoping to start the new Delhi to Katra Vande Bharat Express train service soon. A railway official told Financial Express Online that the proposal for the new route of Train 18 or Vande Bharat Express is awaiting clearance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office. “The new route for the second Vande Bharat Express from Delhi to Katra has been approved internally and the file has now been sent to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The new Train 18 will begin service only after approval from the PMO,” the official told Financial Express Online.

Vande Bharat Express has been undergoing trials on the Delhi-Katra route under the Northern Railway zone of the national transporter. Running at a maximum speed of 130 kmph, the Delhi Katra Vande Bharat Express will cover the over 600 kilometres distance in just 8 hours. The fastest train between Delhi and Katra at present takes around 12 hours. According to the proposal drawn up by Indian Railways, the new Vande Bharat Express will depart from New Delhi at 6:00 AM to reach Katra at 2:00 PM. On its return journey the same day, the Katra Delhi Vande Bharat Express will depart from Katra at 3:00 PM to reach New Delhi at 11:00 PM. Enroute the new Train 18 will stop at Ambala, Ludhiana and Jammu Tawi in both directions for 2 minutes each.

Vande Bharat Express is an engine-less self-propelled offering of the Indian Railways that is able to attain speeds of up to 180 kmph if the tracks permit. The advanced technology train set with semi-high speed potential is able to reduce journey time by about 40% due to its faster acceleration and deceleration. The all AC chair car service has several aircraft-like features. The luxury offering by Indian Railways boasts of European-style seats, personalised reading lights, GPS-enabled Passenger Information System, aircraft-like dim LED lighting, automatic sliding doors, modular bio-toilets, fully sealed gangways, CCTVs and automatic entry-exit doors with sliding footsteps.

The new Vande Bharat Express also does away with some common complaints from the first rake; the pantry size has been increased to accommodate more meals, aluminium-clad nose cover has been provided in the front to prevent damage due to cattle run-over, a special film on windows to avoid damage due to stone-pelting.