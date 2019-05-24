New Vande Bharat Express rake to ply on Delhi-Amritsar route? Indian Railways mulls new route for Train 18

New routes for Vande Bharat Express! India's first indigenous semi-high speed engine-less Train 18's second all-new rake may be put into service on the Delhi-Amritsar route. According to a recent Dainik Jagran report, the Vande Bharat Express rake has reached the national capital from Chennai's Integral Coach Factory (ICF), which is where Train 18 coaches are manufactured. The new rake is likely to be utilized for starting new trips by the automatic, self-propelled train between Delhi and Amritsar, as per the report. Till the time this plan gets finalized by the Railway Ministry, the new rake will be used in the form of a "spare rake" between Delhi and Varanasi, where Vande Bharat Express has already been running since February. The first Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express train set, was manufactured under \u2018Make in India' initiative, and was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this year, in the month of February. According to the report, the new rake has been kept at the Tughlaqabad railway station, situated in the national capital region (NCR). Since many changes have been made in this rake, as compared to the first one, hence its date of regular operations will be decided only after the trial runs and test operations. The Railway officials are in discussions of using the new rake as a spare rake for the current Vande Bharat Express train. However, according to a senior Indian Railways official, the new rake may eventually be used for running a new train service on the Delhi-Amritsar route. Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Vande Bharat Express proved its technical brilliance by completing the 1 lakh km journey mark. The semi-high speed train, despite facing several challenges initially, showed a consistent performance of running services as not even a single operating service of this train has been cancelled. Additionally, many important modifications have been made in the second rake of Train 18 which include, heat-resistant wiring, windows fitted with resistant and shatter-proof glass to protect from stone pelting, extra space made available for pantry and passenger-friendly designs of washbasins, bottle holders.