Madurai-Chennai Tejas Express flagged off! After Vande Bharat, it’s the swankiest Indian Railways train

New trains 2019: Train No. 22672/22671 Tejas Express between Madurai and Chennai Egmore has been flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tamil Nadu today. Hailing the new Tejas Express train as a ‘Make in India’ product, PM Modi said that the Tejas Express will be the fastest train between the cities of Madurai and Chennai. Financial Express Online had last year done an exclusive preview of the swanky new Tejas Express that has been manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai. The train, a premium and luxurious offering, has several aircraft-like features and is second only to the newly launched Vande Bharat Express or Train 18 when it comes to riding comfort.

The most prominent feature of the new Tejas Express train is its AC 1st Class Chair car coach which offers business-class like comforts! One look at the images of the chairs in the Executive Chair car will give you a good idea of the sofa-style cushioned seats which also have a footrest and reclining facility. The snack table is hidden in the handrest and can be taken out based on the needs of the passengers. Personalised LCD screens for onboard entertainment, USB charging points with each seat are some of the other comfort features on board.

Other salient features of the Tejas Express include:

Aircraft-like LCD infotainment screens

Snack trays concealed below the hand rest for all seats

CCTV cameras for enhanced security

Sandwich-glass windows which also have motor operated blinds

Automatic sliding coach doors

Sealed gangways for easy passenger movement between coaches

Unique LED lighting inside the bathroom mirror. The light sports a ‘Make in India’ symbol!

Madurai-Chennai Tejas Express schedule and stations

Train No. 22672/22671 Madurai–Chennai Egmore Tejas Express will run on all days in the week except Thursday. The Tejas Express has 1 First AC Executive Chair Car coach and 12 AC Chair Car coaches. According to Indian Railways, the Madurai Junction railway station attracts several pilgrims and tourists since it provides connectivity to Ramanathaswamy Temple at Rameswaram and Kodaikanal Hills. Being the fastest train on the Madurai and Chennai Egmore route, the new Tejas Express will cover the almost 500 kilometres distance in 6 hours and 30 minutes.

Watch now! Executive seats of new Tejas Express will stun you

The inaugural special Madurai-Chennai Egmore Tejas Express has been flagged off by PM Modi from Kanniyakumari through video conference. The inaugural special left Madurai at 2:30 PM and is expected to reach Chennai Egmore at 9:15 PM. The train will begin regular services from March 2, 2019. Train No. 22671 Chennai Egmore – Madurai Tejas Express will leave Chennai Egmore at 6:00 AM to reach Madurai at 12:30 PM. In the return direction, Train No. 22672 Madurai–Chennai Egmore Tejas Express will depart from Madurai at 3:00 PM to arrive in Chennai Egmore at 9:30 PM. Enroute the train will stop at Tiruchirappalli and Kodaikkanal Road in both the directions. IRCTC has opened the reservations for the Chennai Egmore-Madurai-Chennai Egmore Tejas Express.