New trains 2019: Indian Railways to introduce more Humsafar, Antyodaya and UDAY Express trains soon!

New trains 2019: Get ready to experience better and more comfortable train journeys as Indian Railways is all set to introduce several new trains this year! The national transporter is all set to introduce many new Humsafar Express as well as Antyodaya Express trains, which were introduced for the first time in 2016 and 2017 respectively. The Humsafar Express trains, which comprise of all AC 3-tier coaches, offer premium service to passengers for overnight journeys, while the Antyodaya Express trains offer better comfort and amenities to unreserved passengers. In the coming two years, the national transporter will introduce as many as 20 new Humsafar Express trains and 10 new Antyodaya Express trains. According to Indian Railways, since their introduction, both the trains have been received well by passengers and also their occupancy rates have been high. Earlier this year, a senior official from Railway Ministry told Financial Express Online that in the year 2019-20, 200 Humsafar Express coaches and 100 Antyodaya Express coaches will be manufactured. As per the production targets, in the financial year 2019-20, 10 Humsafar Express and 5 Antyodaya Express trains will be manufactured, and in the financial year 2020-21, 10 Humsafar Express and 5 Antyodaya rakes will be rolled out. Both the trains will have modern LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches. The Humsafar Express trains support various modern features including multiple mobile charging points, extensive fire retardant and suppression system, CCTV cameras, GPS-based passenger information system, LED lights, modular bio-toilets, smoke detection devices, toilet occupancy indicators, tea\/coffee\/soup vending machine, etc. On the other hand, fully unreserved Antyodaya Express trains have padded comfortable seats, cushioned luggage racks with coat hooks, fire-extinguishers, water purification system for drinking water, LED lights, dustbins with enhanced capacity, modular bio-toilets, mobile charging points, etc. Additionally, Indian Railways is also likely to roll out the second UDAY Express train of Utkrisht Double Decker Air Conditioned Yatri service this year. However, the route for the new luxury double-decker chair car service, aimed at business travellers has not been announced yet. The double-decker UDAY Express, which has several modern features including modular bio-toilets, LCD screens, automatic food and tea\/coffee vending machine, comfortable seats, etc., is likely to be rolled out after Lok Sabha elections 2019, owing to the Model Code of Conduct. The second UDAY Express train was part of the production target for the financial year 2018-2019. Indian Railways plans to manufacture over 4,000 LHB coaches in the ongoing financial year, several of which will also help replace the aging ICF-design coaches. The production target also includes manufacturing 160 coaches for Train 18-like train sets.