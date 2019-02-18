New trains 2019: Indian Railways Ranchi-Patna Weekly Express launched by PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi flagged off a new train service from Begusarai railway station through a video link. (image: DRM Dhanbad, Twitter)

New trains 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his recent visit to the state of Bihar, inaugurated several Indian Railway projects, giving a boost to the state’s railway sector. While giving special emphasis on railway connectivity between the two capital cities of Jharkhand and Bihar, PM Modi flagged off a new train service from Begusarai railway station through a video link. With the commencement of this new train service, Ranchi and Patna will get direct connectivity. The all-new Ranchi-Patna AC Express train, which will run on a weekly basis will be operated under the East Central zone of Indian Railways.

The all-new train number 18634/18633 Ranchi-Patna AC Weekly Express consists of three AC 2 tier coaches, ten AC 3 tier coaches along with two brakemen cabins. While travelling between Ranchi and Patna, the new train will cover many stations en route including Hazaribagh, Koderma, Gaya and Jehanabad railway stations. The Railway Ministry believes that the new train will hugely benefit those residing in Hazaribagh or nearby areas. In addition to Ranchi-Patna AC Weekly Express train, PM Modi also inaugurated the electrification of various railway lines namely, Barauni-Kumedpur stretch, Muzaffarpur-Raxaul stretch, Fatuha-Islampur stretch and Biharsharif-Daniawan stretch. PM Modi announced that the electrification work on these lines has been completed.

In December 2018, in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry stated that in a bid to reduce dependence on imported diesel fuel as well as carbon emission, the national transporter have already embarked upon a major programme in order to speed up the electrification work of railway lines. As per data provided by the ministry, 1176 km of lines were electrified in the year 2014-15, 1502 km lines in 2015-16, 1646 km lines in 2016-17 and 4087 km lines in the year 2017-18. Thus, electrification work on 8411 km in total was completed from 2014 to 2018.