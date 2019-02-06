New trains 2019 alert! Indian Railways exclusive: Many Humsafar Express, Antyodaya Express trains coming

In 2019-2020, Indian Railways will manufacture 200 Humsafar Express coaches and 100 Antyodaya Express coaches.

New trains 2019 alert! Indian Railways passengers, both reserved and unreserved, can look forward to a more comfortable train journey with plans to introduce several new Humsafar Express and Antyodaya Express train services. While Humsafar Express trains offer an all AC-3 tier premium service for overnight journeys, Antyodaya Express trains cater to unreserved passengers with better amenities. Both these branded train services, introduced for the first time in 2016 and 2017 respectively, have been received well by passengers and occupancy rates are high, says Indian Railways. In the coming two years, as many as 20 new Humsafar Express and 10 Antyodaya Express trains will be introduced.

A senior railway ministry official told Financial Express Online that in 2019-2020, Indian Railways will manufacture 200 Humsafar Express coaches and 100 Antyodaya Express coaches. “The production targets for financial years 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 have been finalised. In the coming financial year, 10 Humsafar Express trains and 5 Antyodaya Express trains will be manufactured,” the official told Financial Express Online. “In the next year another 10 Humsafar and 5 Antyodaya rakes will be rolled out,” the official added. Both Humsafar Express and Antyodaya Express trains have modern LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches which are safer compared to the ICF-design coaches whose production has now been stopped.

Humsafar Express trains are an upgraded version of the Rajdhani Express service for long-distance overnight travel. The premium train has more comfortable berths, multiple mobile charging points, GPS-based passenger information system, extensive fire retardant and suppression system, CCTV cameras, LED lights, smoke detection devices, toilet occupancy indicators, modular bio-toilets, tea/coffee/soup vending machine etc.

Antyodaya Express trains on the other hand are meant to offer better travel experience to unreserved passengers. The fully unreserved train service has padded comfortable seats, cushioned luggage racks with coat hooks, LED lights, fire-extinguishers, aqua-guard like water purification system for drinking water, dustbins with enhanced capacity, more mobile charging points, modular bio-toilets etc.