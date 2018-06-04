New Santragachi-Chennai Central Antyodaya Express flagged off; all you want to know

Santragachi – Chennai Central Antyodaya Express flagged off!

Santragachi – Chennai Central Antyodaya Express flagged off: Cheers to Indian Railways! Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways takes another big step to improve the connectivity between East India and South India. Today, the Minister of State for Railways, Rajen Gohain has flagged off another Antyodaya Express train of Indian Railways, which will ply between Santragachi Junction and Chennai Central. The Santragachi – Chennai Central Antyodaya Express, which is a Superfast Express train has been flagged off by the minister from Howrah Station (New Complex) in West Bengal. Interestingly, the new Antyodaya Express train will link four states of the nation namely, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The train number 22841 will depart Santragachi at 7:00 pm on Mondays and it will reach Chennai Central at 10:45 pm, the next day. On its return, train number 22842 will depart Chennai Central at 8:10 am and will reach Santragachi at 10:25 am. The train has 16 general unreserved coaches and 2 generator cars. Enroute the Santragachi – Chennai Central Antyodaya Express will stop at Kharagpur, Balasore, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam.

For passengers to enjoy more comfort, the Santragachi – Chennai Central Antyodaya Express has been provided with many modern facilities. The train sports modern coaches, which have been provided to enhance passenger safety. Inside the coaches of the train, water filter dispenser (Aquaguard-like) has been provided as well. The Santragachi – Chennai Central Antyodaya Express train has also been provided with modular designed lavatories with bio-toilets.

Also, other modern facilities such as LED lights, mobile charging points as well as cushioned luggage racks have been provided too for passengers to enjoy their journey. The best part about Antyodaya Express category of trains for unreserved or general calss passengers is that all the additional amenties mentioned above come with no additional fare.