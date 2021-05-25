New record for Indian Railways! Highest ever single day LMO load of over 1142 MT delivered by Oxygen Expresses

Indian Railways had delivered the highest ever single-day load of more than 1142 MT of LMO by Oxygen Express trains on 23 May 2021.

Indian Railways records the highest-ever single-day load of over 1142 MT of LMO! So far, more than 16023 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) has been delivered by the national transporter to various states in more than 977 tankers. Till the time the Railway Ministry issued this statement (24 May 2021), 12 loaded Oxygen Express trains were on run with more than 920 MT of oxygen in 50 tankers. According to the ministry, Indian Railways had delivered the highest ever single-day load of more than 1142 MT of LMO by Oxygen Express trains on 23 May 2021. The previous best record was 1118 MT of oxygen on 20 May 2021. Delivery of LMO to the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka crossed 1000 MT each.

Indian Railways’ oxygen relief amidst the COVID-19 pandemic reached out to 14 different states- Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Telangana, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Assam. According to the national transporter, 614 MT of LMO has been offloaded in Maharashtra, 633 MT in Madhya Pradesh, around 3649 MT of LMO in Uttar Pradesh, 80 MT in Assam, 1759 MT in Haryana, 98 MT in Rajasthan, 1063 MT in Karnataka, 730 MT in Andhra Pradesh, 4600 MT in Delhi, 320 MT in Uttarakhand, 246 MT in Kerala, 1024 MT in Tamil Nadu, 225 MT in Punjab and 976 MT in Telangana.

The Oxygen Express trains are picking up LMO from places like Rourkela, Tatanagar, Durgapur, Angul in the East and Mundra, Hapa, Baroda in the West and then delivering the oxygen to the states of Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Assam. To ensure that LMO relief reaches the state in the fastest time possible, Indian Railways is creating new standards as well as setting up unprecedented benchmarks in the running of Oxygen Express freight train services.