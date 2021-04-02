New record despite COVID-19 challenges! Indian Railways registers highest freight loading & earning in 2020-21

In the closing month of this fiscal 2020-21, the national transporter surpassed the loading of last year that is 1232.63 million tonnes compared to last year’s 1209.32 million tonnes.

Despite COVID-19 pandemic challenges, Indian Railways closed the financial year 2020-21 with record freight loading. In the closing month of this fiscal 2020-21, the national transporter surpassed the loading of last year that is 1232.63 million tonnes compared to last year’s 1209.32 million tonnes, which shows 1.93% growth. In this period, Rs 117386 crore was earned by Indian Railways from freight loading. The figure is 3% higher than the earning of last year from freight which was Rs 113897.20 crores for the same period. In consecutive seven respective months from September 2020 to March 2021, Indian Railways has maintained the momentum of highest ever loading.

On mission mode, freight loading of Indian Railways for March 2021 crossed last year’s loading as well as earnings for the same period. In March 2021, the loading was 130.38 million tonnes which is 27.33% higher as compared to the loading of last year for the same period, which was 103.05 million tonnes. The freight loading was 130.38 million tonnes which comprise 58.57 MT coal, 3.67 MT foodgrains, 16.78 MT iron ore, 2.57 MT fertilizers, 3.97 MT mineral oil and 9.56 MT cement (excluding clinker). In the month of March 2021, Rs 12887.71 crores was earned by Indian Railways from freight loading which is also 26.16% higher compared to the earnings of last year for the same month (Rs 10215.08 crore).

According to the Railway Ministry, to make the movement of railway freight attractive, a number of concessions/ discounts are being given in Indian Railways. Also, the speed of freight trains has registered a significant increase in the existing Indian Railways network. The average speed for the freight train services was registered as 45.6 Km per hour in March 2021, which is an increase of 83% as compared to 24.93 Km per hour in the same period. In the upcoming zero based time table, improvements in freight movements will be institutionalized as well as incorporated.