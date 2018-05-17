New rail line between India’s Agartala and Bangladesh’s Akhaura: Texmaco bags Rs 200 crore contract

Once completed, the railway link is expected to cut the distance between Agartala and Kolkata besides enhancing India’s access to Chittagong port. (Representatiuonal image: Reuters)

Texmaco Rail and Engineering today said it has won a Rs 200-crore contract to construct a rail line between Agartala in India and Akhaura in Bangladesh. “Adventz Group’s Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd, India’s total rail solution provider, has been awarded a project (of about Rs 200 crore) to construct the 45-km-dual-gauge line between Agartala in Tripura and Akhaura, a sub-district of Chittagong in Bangladesh,” the company said in a statement.

It said, the project is scheduled to be completed in 18 months and will lend full connectivity from east to west of Bangladesh, apart from enabling trade relations and establishing people-to-people connect between the two neighbours. Once completed, the railway link is expected to cut the distance between Agartala and Kolkata besides enhancing India’s access to Chittagong port.

Sandeep Fuller, Executive Director, Texmaco Rail said: “It is a matter of pride that with this project Adventz will contribute to the Trans Asia Railway Network and also in efforts to boost bilateral trade and cooperation between the two countries. The rail link — as Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisions – will affect ‘transformation through transportation’.”