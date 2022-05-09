New Pamban Bridge: Indian Railways engineering marvel! Watch video on India’s 1st Vertical Lift Rail Sea Bridge

New Pamban Bridge: The upcoming New Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu is a classic example of an engineering marvel! Indian Railways, which is on the path of development, is making an important contribution to the country’s infrastructure sector. In this direction, a new Pamban Bridge is being constructed in the state of Tamil Nadu with state-of-the-art technology. Interestingly, this dual-track state-of-the-art bridge is all set to become India’s first Vertical Lift Railway Sea Bridge. The new upcoming bridge would be nearly 2.07 km long, and it will be a boon for devotees and pilgrims and devotees who wish to embark on a spiritual journey to Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi. Watch the video shared by the Railway Ministry on the development of the New Pamban Bridge:

It is said that the Old Pamban Bridge played a major role in connecting Pamban Island with mainland India. It is being replaced by the New Pamban Bridge, for which an amount of around Rs 280 crore is being invested. The New Pamban Bridge in the state of Tamil Nadu is being developed by Railway Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). It is being developed parallel to the old railway bridge. The state-of-the-art 2.07 km long New Pamban Bridge is being built with the help of modern technologies. The middle portion of the new bridge gets lifted up to allow ships to pass through during their journey, as the ministry had earlier. The upcoming new bridge is expected to give a boost to the tourism industry in this region, especially for pilgrimage purposes as a large number of devotees, every year, visit Rameshwaram Temple and Jyotirling.

Once the construction is fully over, the New Pamban Bridge of Indian Railways, will be more than 2 km long with as many as 100 spans of 18.3 m and also one navigational span of 63 m, that will move towards upside in vertical direction, allowing the movement of ships or steamers.