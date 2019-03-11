New Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani via Bhopal to run daily? Good news for Indian Railways passengers; details here

Rajdhani Express train (Representative image)

Indian Railways to run the new Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express via Bhopal on a daily basis? In good news for Indian Railways passengers, the Central Railway zone is mulling to put forward a suggestion to the Railway Board to run the new Rajdhani Express between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Hazrat Nizamuddin (NZM) on a daily basis. So far Train number 22221/22222 CSMT-NZM-CSMT bi-weekly Rajdhani Express train, which was started in January, runs on two days in a week. Central Railway’s principal chief commercial manager Shailendra Kumar was quoted in a PTI report saying that the occupancy in the new train is nearly 100 per cent. After seeing the overwhelming response, Central Railway wants an increase in the frequency of Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express train.

According to Central Railway, one of the main reasons behind the success of the new Rajdhani Express train service is a number of people booking tickets and travelling to Agra from Mumbai and Nashik from Delhi. Apart from this new train service, there are two Rajdhani Rajshani Express trains between the national capital and financial capital — one is Train number 12952/12951 New Delhi-Mumbai Central Rajdhani Express and another is Train number 12953/12954 August Kranti Rajdhani Express. However, both these Rajdhani runs on the Western Railway route. This new train is the first Rajdhani Express in Maharashtra that stops on crucial stations in Madhya Pradesh.

The new Rajdhani Express train offers several passenger-friendly amenities such as; free on-board WiFi infotainment, virtual reality 3D wearable devices, upgraded washroom amenities, upgraded linen, real-time feedback with a mobile app, water saving aerators for taps, swanky First AC, hand-held terminals with TTEs for real-time ticket status update. Recently the New Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express experimented with a new push-and-pull technology to help reduce the total time taken for the journey. This is done by using one electric engine in the front and the other at the rear end of the train.

Train number 22221/22222 CSMT-NZM-CSMT bi-weekly Rajdhani Express train route: The Delhi Mumbai Rajdhani leaves Hazrat Nizamuddin on every Thursday and Sunday at 4.15 pm and arrives at CSMT at 11.55 am next day. From Mumbai, the train leaves Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai on every Wednesday and Saturday at 2.50 pm and reaches Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi at 10.20 am next day. The train has stoppages at Agra, Jhansi, Bhopal, Khandwa, Jalgaon, Nashik and Kalyan apart from CSMT and Hazrat Nizamuddin.

12951/52 New Delhi-Mumbai Central Rajdhani Express route: The train runs on seven days a week. The train stops at Kota Junction, Nagda Junction, Ratlam, Vadodara, Surat, Borivali, Mumbai Central and New Delhi.

12953/54 August Kranti Rajdhani Express route: The August Kranti Rajdhani Express runs on seven days. The train makes stoppages at Andheri, Borivali, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Dahod, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Mathura.