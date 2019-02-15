New Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express via Bhopal to take less time! Indian Railways uses new push-pull technology

Train number 22221/22222, the Mumbai-Hazrat Nizamuddin AC bi-weekly Rajdhani Express will now run through push-pull mode

Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express via Bhopal to take less time! Soon you will be able to travel faster between Mumbai and Delhi on the bi-weekly Rajdhani Express via Bhopal! The Central Railway zone of Indian Railways has implemented the ‘push and pull’ technology for trains, in order to boost the speed of the Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express, hence reducing the total travel time by almost 20 minutes. This method was usually deployed for freight trains earlier. For the very first time, Central Railways ran the Mumbai-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express through the push and pull method recently.

According to a press release issued by Central Railways, train number 22221/22222, namely the Mumbai-Hazrat Nizamuddin AC bi-weekly Rajdhani Express will now run through push-pull mode with one electric engine in the front and the other at the rear end of the train. This is a first of its kind initiative taken by the Central Railway zonal network. This technological integration will eliminate the need for attachment and detachment of bankers at the Kasara-Igatpuri Ghat section, saving crucial time in the process and is expected to significantly cut down time of the overall train journey. This technology is a revolutionary step by Central Railways for increased speed and reduced time.

Watch Video: Train 18 launched! 20 mind-blowing facts about engine-less Vande Bharat Express

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The method involves the first engine being attached in the front for pulling the train, while the other at the rear end. This method will provide the extra power needed to accelerate and decelerate, hence boosting the speed. Other advantages of this technology will also prove to be beneficial for the trains. Apart from improving engine acceleration, it will also render a better turnaround time. Trains usually halt due to speed restrictions and stoppages along the entire network. Due to this, time is lost in both slowing down and picking up the speed, before and after stoppages. With two engines, the time lapse will be avoided and the journey will save time for passengers.

Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways recently introduced train number 22221/22222 Mumbai–Delhi bi-weekly Rajdhani Express via Bhopal. Between Mumbai and Hazrat Nizamuddin, the train stops at Kalyan, Nasik Road, Jalgaon, Bhopal, Jhansi and Agra Cantt stations.