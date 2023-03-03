New Jalpaiguri- Howrah Vande Bharat Express running with 100 percent occupancy! Proves to be a hit among travellers

Eastern India’s first Vande Bharat Express train is running with 100 percent occupancy since its inception. The train inaugurated on December 30, 2022, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, runs between two cities of West Bengal – New Jalpaiguri and Howrah.

In a statement, the North East Frontier Railway said, “This train, acting as a faster means of transport has a very good patronization with an average occupancy of 100 percent till date since the beginning of its regular run.”

Train stoppage:-

During its journey, the train halts at three stations – Bolpur (Shantiniketan), Malda Town, and Barsoi Junction stations.

More service of Vande Bharat Express trains:-

The North East Frontier Railway has also planned for other services of the blue and white colour train from Guwahati which will be running in the zone in near future.

The service of the country’s first semi-high-speed train was introduced four years back as an icon of Atmanirbhar Bharat and ‘Make in india’. The ultra-modern Semi High-Speed Train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. The train has advanced safety features including an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System – KAVACH. Every coach is equipped with 32 inches screens providing passenger information and an infotainment system and a Wi-Fi content o­n-demand facility. Executive Coaches have the added feature of 180-degree rotating seats. The train also has a side recliner seat facility.

Speed:-

The New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express can run up to a maximum speed of 160 km/hour.

Vande Bharat Express routes:-

At present, there are 10 Vande Bharat Express plying on different routes – New Delhi-Varanasi, New Delhi – Shri Vaishno Devi Mata Katra, Gandhinagar Capital – Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central, Amb Andaura – New Delhi, Mysuru – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central, Nagpur – Bilaspur, Howrah – New Jalpaiguri, Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam, Mumbai – Sainagar Shirdi, and Mumbai – Solapur Vande Bharat Express train.