New IRCTC next-generation website: How to register on the e-ticketing website; documents, details required

Registration on the new IRCTC next-generation website: By registering yourself on the new upgraded IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) e-ticketing website, you can use multiple services, which are provided by the e-ticketing and catering arm of the Indian Railways. Even though the new IRCTC e-ticketing website allows you to check availability of trains without logging in, to book tickets you will have to login/register. The IRCTC registration process is a smooth one and will just take a few minutes. Once, the registration is complete, you can choose among many facilities such as online ticket booking, ticket cancellation, claim refund etc. For those of you looking for a demo on how to register on the new IRCTC website, here is a step-by-step guide:
- Go to the new IRCTC website (irctc.co.in) and locate the ‘Register’ option at the top right hand corner of the page. By clicking on the Register option, an Individual Registration page will be displayed on your screen.
- Now enter a username, password and also confirm the password.
- Move to the next step by choosing a suitable security question from the drop-down list and also submit a security answer for that.
- Now, choose the preferred language between English and Hindi.
- Moving on to the next section of Personal Details, enter your name as per Aadhaar in order to avail Aadhaar-based benefits on the IRCTC website. For example, if your IRCTC ID is linked to your Aadhaar card, you can book up to 12 train tickets in a month.
- Now, choose your gender and enter your date of birth.
- From the drop-down list, select your type of occupation.
- Now, choose your marital status and country.
- Enter your valid email id and your mobile number.
- From the drop-down list, choose your nationality and proceed to the next section- Residential Address
- Enter your full address along with pin code, state, city/town, post office and phone number.
- There is also an option available to copy residence to office Address.
- Now, enter the Captcha and review all the details entered by you.
- After reviewing all the information filled by you, tick on the Terms & Conditions option and click on the Register option.