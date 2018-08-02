New IRCTC next-generation website: How to register on the e-ticketing website; documents, details required

Once, the registration is complete, you can choose from many facilities such as online ticket booking, ticket cancellation, claim refund etc. (Image: IRCTC website)

Registration on the new IRCTC next-generation website: By registering yourself on the new upgraded IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) e-ticketing website, you can use multiple services, which are provided by the e-ticketing and catering arm of the Indian Railways. Even though the new IRCTC e-ticketing website allows you to check availability of trains without logging in, to book tickets you will have to login/register. The IRCTC registration process is a smooth one and will just take a few minutes. Once, the registration is complete, you can choose among many facilities such as online ticket booking, ticket cancellation, claim refund etc. For those of you looking for a demo on how to register on the new IRCTC website, here is a step-by-step guide: