New IRCTC next-generation website: From e-ticket to SMS alerts to food delivery via e-catering; all you can do

The new IRCTC website now not only makes the process of online ticket booking simpler but it also offers various additional features.

IRCTC new next-generation website: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which is the e-ticketing as well as the catering and tourism arm of Indian Railways recently revamped its official website irctc.co.in. The new IRCTC website now not only makes the process of online ticket booking simpler but it also offers various additional features. One of the most interesting features in the new IRCTC website is that now there is no need to log in to check train or seat availability or ticket fare. If you are facing difficulties in navigating on the website because of its new look and feel, here are things you can do on the new IRCTC next-generation website:

The new IRCTC website allows passengers to check the availability of trains and seats as well as ticket fare without logging in. Also, the process of online ticket booking is much simpler as the new website has a user-friendly layout for modification of journey details. Once, the booking is confirmed, the passenger gets an SMS on his/her registered mobile number. Other than general booking of e-tickets, passengers or users also have the option to book tatkal tickets, cancel train tickets, however, for booking and cancellation, the passenger will have to log in first.

Much to everyone’s delight, IRCTC has introduced a new feature in the new website under which users can see the chances of their tickets getting confirmed. The option to see the CNF probability is available under the ‘book now’ option. Moreover, the wait-listed passengers can also look for alternative accommodation under the new VIKALP feature.

The IRCTC website allows passengers to check the train schedule. To know about the schedule of the train, the passenger just has to enter the train number. Other than this, the passenger also has the option to track the train by just entering the train name or number.

Passengers who wish to enjoy delicious meals during the train journey can order food using the ‘Meals’ option on the new IRCTC website. Passengers can get food delivered on the train itself by just entering 10-digit PNR. Passengers or users can also see the standard menu rates on the new website.

Moreover, the new IRCTC website also makes it easier for users to opt for additional services at railway stations such as Wi-Fi facility, OLA cab booking facility, battery operated cars, e-bedroll, e-wheelchair etc.

Apart from this, the tabs of loyalty programmes, IRCTC eWallet etc are prominently displayed for users to make a more informed choice.