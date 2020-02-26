New initiative by Indian Railways! Body-worn cameras to prevent chain snatching, eve-teasing and other crimes

The system is said to have the best preventive measures in view of increasing reports of crimes such as eve-teasing, molestation, chain snatching, child trafficking, etc. as well as other crimes in trains and railway premises.
Indian Railways steps up security at railway premises! Now, body-worn cameras are being used by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to prevent crimes such as eve-teasing, chain snatching, molestation, child trafficking, etc. in railway premises. The camera system is expected to reduce crime rates. According to Indian Railways, when a person knows he/she is monitored continuously, they are less likely to get involved in criminal activities.
Some of the salient features of the secureye body worn camera system include resolution of 1280X720 Pixel, camera image sensing capacity (Picture Mode) (Mega Pixels) 10 MP, storage capacity of 32 GB and battery capacity of 3000 mAh. The camera has field of view of lens (wide angle) 100 to 109 degree. It has IP67, full HD 1080p, H.264, LED light, night vision. Here are some of the key specifications and benefits of the Body Worn Camera System:
Body Worn Camera System: Salient features
- The Body Worn Camera System has increased public confidence and it also helps in policing. It is likely to reduce anti-social behaviour.
- Under this system, Body Worn Cameras are being deployed in areas that are not covered by other forms of CCTVs.
- The cameras continuously monitor and record any crime that occurs. The recorded footages can be analyzed later, whenever required to identify the movements of any suspension person. Also, the systems act as a deterrent and prevent crime to occur.
- Any footage from these Body Worn Cameras can be produced as evidence in a court of law.
- The night vision cameras can capture the criminal activity/offence even if it takes place in a remote area in dark places. The Body Worn Camera System helps in gathering clues and evidence.
- The system is expected to enhance the capabilities of RPF staff during raids in both protection of railway materials as well as passenger security.
