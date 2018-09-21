New Indian Railways line between Budni-Indore to be built as Modi government approves project

The entire project is being developed at a cost of Rs 3261.82 crore.

Soon, Indian Railways will get a new line! Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-chaired Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the construction of a new railway line between Budni to Indore (Mangaliyagaon). The railway line will be around 205.5 km long and the entire project is being developed at a cost of Rs 3261.82 crore. According to the Railway Ministry, the aim of the project is the development of backward areas as well as reduction in travel time from Indore to Jabalpur and from Indore to Mumbai and also towards south India, as the line, compared to the currently available route via Bhopal, will reduce the distance by 68 kms.

Other than providing better transport facilities for public and industries in the area, the project will also generate employment opportunities. The Railway Ministry has stated that the project will generate direct employment during construction of the railway line for about 49.32 lakh man-days.

The ministry has said that the proposed railway line will start from the existing yard of Budni and will connect at the existing Mangaliyagaon railway station of Western Railway zone near Indore. En route, ten new crossing stations, as well as seven new halt stations, will be constructed. The new proposed line is expected to benefit people hugely as it will serve Sehore, Dewas and Indore districts. Not only that, but the line will also provide direct link to Indore from Budni bypassing the congested Bhopal-Itarsi route including Ghat section from Budni to Berkheda. Additionally, it will also give a boost to defence forces, serving three premier army institutes located near Indore in Ratlam Division of Western Railway zone.

The ministry claimed that the project is meant for development of the backward area of the region as well as to provide railway connectivity to various towns/villages like Kannod, Khategoan and Nasrullaganj, where at present there is no connectivity.