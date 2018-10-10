New Farakka Express derailment in Rae Bareli: Special train, buses arranged for stranded passengers

A total of 26 trains have been affected due to the derailment. While two are passenger trains, 24 are mail/express trains, the officials said. (IE)

A special train and buses have been arranged by the Indian Railways for 1,000 passengers stranded in Rae Bareli, where nine coaches and the engine of the New Delhi bound New Farakka Express derailed Wednesday, an official said. At least seven people were killed and nine others seriously injured in the incident. About 30-35 people received minor injuries, officials said. Over 1,000 passengers are being taken from Rae Bareli to Lucknow from buses, where they will be sent to Delhi on a special train, the official said. When asked about how much time will it take to normalise the traffic on the route, the DRM said, “A team of Commissioner Railway safety has reached Rae Bareli. We hope that in the next 24 hours, the route will be opened for traffic.”

A total of 26 trains have been affected due to the derailment. While two are passenger trains, 24 are mail/express trains, the officials said. Many persons, who were admitted to Rae Bareli, were discharged after treatment, Superintendent of Police, Raebareli Sujata Singh, said. Ten women and six minors are among the injured, railway officials added.

“Among the injured, six seriously injured patients were rushed to Lucknow and admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences and Trauma Centre of King George’s Medical University. The other injured are being treated in Rae Bareli,” DRM, Northern Railways Satish Kumar said.

The other injured were taken to Rae Bareli, about 80 km from the state capital Lucknow, for treatment, officials said. According to Sandeep Tiwari, incharge of KGMU’s Trauma centre, “One patient admitted there is very serious and has been kept on ventilator. A team of doctors are looking after him.” SGPGI PRO, Ashutosh Soti said that an unidentified passenger admitted there is “very serious”.