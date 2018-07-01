New Express train from Agartala to Deoghar to be flagged on July 6

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal will flag off a new weekly train from Agartala to Deoghar in Jharkhand on July 6. (PTI file photo)

A new weekly train from Agartala to Deoghar in Jharkhand will be flagged off on July 6 by Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, a Northeast Frontier Railway spokesman said. Although the train will be flagged off from Agartala on July 6, its regular service will begin from July 14, he said in a statement yesterday.

The train was one of BJPs pre-election assurances to assist thousands of devotees of Anukul Thakur to visit their holy place at Deoghar. The Express train will cover a distance of 1,473 km in 39 hours.