​​​
  4. New Express train from Agartala to Deoghar to be flagged on July 6

New Express train from Agartala to Deoghar to be flagged on July 6

Although the train will be flagged off from Agartala on July 6, its regular service will begin from July 14.

By: | Agartala | Published: July 1, 2018 1:38 PM
indian railway, new train, new express train, agartala to deoghar, new weekly train, railways ministry, railway minister, piyush goyal, northeast railways,  express train service Railways Minister Piyush Goyal will flag off a new weekly train from Agartala to Deoghar in Jharkhand on July 6. (PTI file photo)

A new weekly train from Agartala to Deoghar in Jharkhand will be flagged off on July 6 by Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, a Northeast Frontier Railway spokesman said. Although the train will be flagged off from Agartala on July 6, its regular service will begin from July 14, he said in a statement yesterday.

The train was one of BJPs pre-election assurances to assist thousands of devotees of Anukul Thakur to visit their holy place at Deoghar. The Express train will cover a distance of 1,473 km in 39 hours.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top