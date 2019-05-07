New Delhi railway station is now world-class! Indian Railways gives a beautiful upgrade to NDLS

By: |
Published: May 7, 2019 4:29:14 PM

Other than beautification of the station building, several noteworthy facilities and amenities have been provided for passengers to provide a safe and comfortable experience.

NDLSThe station at present handles more than 4 lakh passengers per day.

New Delhi railway station revamped! One of the most prominent stations of the country, the New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) now boasts a world-class feel! Indian Railways, under its station redevelopment and beautification initiative, has upgraded NDLS. The station at present handles more than 4 lakh passengers per day. Other than beautification of the station building, several noteworthy facilities and amenities have been provided for passengers to provide a safe and comfortable experience. We list out some of the major improvements which have been made recently at the New Delhi railway station:

1. Several new facilities including waiting rooms, new pre-paid auto-taxi booth, rest room for auto-taxi drivers, new swanky and modern “pay and use” toilet block (BOT model), stainless steel benches, RO water supply, beautified concourse hall, new washable aprons at platforms, etc. have been provided.

2. The entire station façade has been revamped with new colours scheme as well as LED lighting to give it an airport-standard feel. Also, space for parking, as well as pick-up and drop, is also being earmarked for all modes.

3. In order to handle the huge rush of passengers as well as vehicular traffic viz buses, cars, autos, taxis, etc. on Ajmere Gate side coming via Bhavbhuti Marg, the entry road as well as circulating areas have been remodelled completely. A new wide and multi-laned direct entry road from Bhavbhuti Marg to the station building has been constructed which is also flanked by green belt and footpaths on both sides.

4. Traffic marshals have been deployed by to regulate the traffic and to prevent unauthorized parking/vending/encroachments in the station’s circulating area.

5. The entire circulating area of the station has been renovated with high-quality concrete roads with multiple lanes, efficient drainage, fountains, landscaping, state of the art LED signages.

In addition to all the above-mention upgradations, soon a new 6 metre wide skywalk is going to be constructed, which will directly connect the station’s foot-over-bridge (FOB) with Delhi Metro’s Airport line metro station as well as with Yellow line metro station. It will also provide direct connectivity to the bus stop and taxi stand. The upcoming skywalk aims to facilitate the seamless movement of passengers to and from the railway station.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. New Delhi railway station is now world-class! Indian Railways gives a beautiful upgrade to NDLS
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition