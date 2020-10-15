  • MORE MARKET STATS

New Delhi-Habibganj Shatabdi Exp to resume! Indian Railways announces date; Check halts, timetable

October 15, 2020 2:50 PM

Indian Railways is all set to resume services of the New Delhi - Habibganj Shatabdi Express train from 17 October 2020.

The New Delhi - Habibganj Shatabdi Express will run as per its earlier schedule.

Indian Railways’ New Delhi-Habibganj Shatabdi Express to resume services! For all those who are planning a trip between New Delhi and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, here is some good news for you. Now travelling between the national capital and Bhopal is going to be more convenient as Indian Railways is all set to resume services of the New Delhi – Habibganj Shatabdi Express train from 17 October 2020. The announcement was made by the national transporter recently, over seven months after the train’s operation was suspended in light of the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The New Delhi – Habibganj Shatabdi Express will run as per its earlier schedule, according to a PTI report.

The train will start from the New Delhi railway station at 5.30 AM on October 17 and arrive at Habibganj railway station at 2.25 PM. On its return journey, the New Delhi – Habibganj Shatabdi Express will start from Habibganj railway station at 3:00 PM and reach New Delhi railway station at 11.55 PM, as per the train schedule. According to Indian Railways, the Shatabdi Express train will halt at Mathura, Morena, Agra, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Gwalior and Bhopal railway stations both ways. The New Delhi – Habibganj Shatabdi Express will have 14 air-conditioned chair car coaches, two executive chair car coaches and two power cars.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways is also resuming services of train number 02019/02020 Howrah – Ranchi – Howrah Shatabdi Express Special train (Via Dankuni) from today (15 October 2020). According to Eastern Railways, train number 02019 Howrah – Ranchi Shatabdi Express Special will depart from Howrah railway station at 6:00 AM. While train number 02020 Ranchi – Howrah Shatabdi Express Special will depart from Ranchi railway station at 1:45 PM. This special train will be operated six days a week in both directions except Sunday.

