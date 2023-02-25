NCRTC to receive 24 more trains by 2025 for Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor – Know its features and other details

India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) is equipped with all the latest facilities and modern amenities to enhance the passenger experience. It will prove to be a game-changer in the region. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has received six trains so far.

Speaking to FinancialExpress.com, a senior NCRTC official said, “So far, we have received six trains. We will receive 24 more trains by 2025 for the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor and 10 trains for Meerut Metro.” The first train was handed over to NCRTC on May 07, 2022. The train will have an enormous passenger capacity and will run at a maximum speed of 180 km/hour.

When first RRTS to roll out?

The first train in the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will get operationalized this year on the priority corridor. The 17 km long priority corridor will have five stations – Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot. After the completion of the entire corridor, the RRTS will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Meerut by 40 percent.

Present scenario:-

At present, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is carrying out train testing in the Priority Section to test various components of the RRTS.

Manufacturer of RRTS trainsets:-

The RRTS trainsets are being manufactured by French major Alstom. It was designed at the firm’s Hyderabad engineering center while the propulsion systems and electricals are manufactured at Alstom’s factory in Gujarat’s Maneja. The Savli factory manufactures bogies, and car bodies and undertakes train testing.

Features of RRST trains:-

A good example of ‘Make in India’

The train is one of the perfect examples of the ‘Make in India’ initiative as it was designed in India, made in India, and made for India. These trains are in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

Space for passengers

The RRTS trains will have an aerodynamic profile with long noses and plug-in doors to reduce air drag at higher speeds. The fully air-conditioned trains will have wide gangways for commuters’ maximum space for easy entry and exit.

Windows and Seats

The commuters will get panoramic views through its large window glasses. These ergonomically designed trains will house 2X2 transverse seating and cushioned seats.

Premium class coach

The train will have one ‘Premium Class’ coach which will give a new level of comfort, convenience, and user-friendliness. There will have wider seats with more legroom, coat hangers, and equipped with vending machine facility.

Safety-related features

The train has many safety features such as the installation of CCTV cameras, a fire detection system, an auto control ambient lighting system, advanced ETCS Level II Signalling, Automatic Train Operations, and Platform Screen Doors (PSD).

For divyangjans

These energy-efficient trains also have provision wheelchair space for differently-abled and stretcher space for emergency medical transit.