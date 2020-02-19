Navratri gift for Lord Ram devotees! IRCTC to launch special Ramayana Express train; check schedule, fare

The special Ramayana Express tour consists of 16 nights and 17 days. During the tour, passengers will be visiting the special places associated with Lord Ram, which is also known as the 'Ramayana Circuit of India'.
IRCTC announces a big Navratri gift for Lord Ram devotees! The IRCTC special tourist train Shri Ramayana Express will be launched from the national capital on March 28, 2020. The special tourist train is being operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC), which is the tourism arm of the Railway Ministry. According to IRCTC, the special train will start its journey from March 28, 2020 and passengers can board it from Delhi Safdarjung, Moradabad, Ghaziabad, Bareily and Lucknow. This train will have a total of ten coaches which will include five sleeper class non air-conditioned coaches and five air-conditioned three-tier coaches. The booking of the special tour will be on a first come-first take basis.
Last year, a similar tourist train was introduced with only the sleeper class coaches. According to IRCTC, the response towards the train was good and the available seats in the train were booked in just seven days. Considering the previous launch, IRCTC has now launched the train with some air-conditioned three-tier coaches, in addition to the earlier sleeper coaches.
IRCTC Shri Ramayana Express tour – schedule, locations and other details:
- The major places which will be covered in the tour will be Ram Janmbhoomi, Hanuman Garhi at Ayodhya, Bharat Mandir at Nandigram, Triveni Sangam, Tulsi Manas Mandir and Sankat Mochan Mandir at Varanasi, Sita Mata Mandir at Sitamarhi (Bihar), and Janakpur (Nepal), Sita Samahit Sthal at Sitamarhi, Shringi Rishi Mandir at Shringverpur , Panchvati at Nasik, Ramghat and Sati Anusuiya Mandir at Chitrakoot, Anjanadri Hill and Hanuman Janm Sthal at Hampi, Hanuman Mandir and Bharadwaj Ashram at Prayag, as well as Jyotirlinga Shiva Mandir at Rameshwaram.
- Passengers will be offered pure vegetarian meals, accommodation facilities in dharamshalas/ hotels (air-conditioned class travelers), and all transfers and sight-seeing arrangements at the tourist places by non air-conditioned buses. IRCTC tour managers will be travelling with tourists during the entire tour
- Considering the Navratris period of poojas, all the meals which will be served to passengers will be cooked without onion and garlic. The fasting food will also be available for passengers, which includes sabudana khichdi, fruits, curd.
- In the Ramayana Express train, there will be a total of 360 berths in the sleeper class and 330 berths in the air-conditioned three tier class
- Interested travellers can opt for the special class package at a cost of Rs 16,065 per person, The air-conditioned class tour package will cost Rs 26775 per person
- Apart from this, in order to cover the tourist places of the Ramayana Circuit of Srilanka along with the Indian Ramayana Circuit, a special add-on tour to Srilanka has also been launched by IRCTC with a limited number of 40 seats
- For this, the interested travellers will be required to de-board the Ramayana express tourist train on 15th Day at Chennai, which is on April 4, 2020. Further, from here, passengers will be taken on a flight in economy class by the Srilankan Airlines to Colombo.
- At this stage, they will be offered a stay for three nights in Srilanka at Kandy, Nuwara Eliya and Negombo.
- This Srilankan leg of the tour will have additional charges of Rs.37,800 per person. The major highlights of the Sri Lankan leg of the journey includes Ashok Vatika, Sita Mata Mandir, Vatika , Vibhishana Temple, the popular Shiva Temple at Munneshwaram – Munnavari and more
- The return journey from SriLanka will be booked by a flight in economy class from Colombo towards Delhi and the passengers will reach the national capital on April 15, 2020 in the morning.
- The online train ticket booking of the Ramayana Express tourist train has already started. The ticket bookings can be done through IRCTC’s official website www.irctctourism.com
- Interested travellers may also visit the nearby IRCTC offices or refer to any authorized IRCTC agent for the booking of the tour.
