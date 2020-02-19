Navratri gift for Lord Ram devotees! IRCTC to launch special Ramayana Express train; check schedule, fare

IRCTC Ramayana tourist train will start its tour from March 28, 2020

IRCTC announces a big Navratri gift for Lord Ram devotees! The IRCTC special tourist train Shri Ramayana Express will be launched from the national capital on March 28, 2020. The special tourist train is being operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC), which is the tourism arm of the Railway Ministry. According to IRCTC, the special train will start its journey from March 28, 2020 and passengers can board it from Delhi Safdarjung, Moradabad, Ghaziabad, Bareily and Lucknow. This train will have a total of ten coaches which will include five sleeper class non air-conditioned coaches and five air-conditioned three-tier coaches. The booking of the special tour will be on a first come-first take basis.

Last year, a similar tourist train was introduced with only the sleeper class coaches. According to IRCTC, the response towards the train was good and the available seats in the train were booked in just seven days. Considering the previous launch, IRCTC has now launched the train with some air-conditioned three-tier coaches, in addition to the earlier sleeper coaches.

IRCTC Shri Ramayana Express tour – schedule, locations and other details: