Navapur Railway Station: A unique station separated by states but united by Indian Railways

Indian Railways are the principal mode of transportation for freight and passengers in India. However, while some railway stations are known for their beauty or length of platform others have some unique characteristics. For instance, the Navapur railway station is located in the Nandurbar District of Maharashtra. However, it does not belong to any single state. This station has two parts. One part is in Gujarat and the other is in Maharashtra.

A station bench cuts right through the Maharashtra-Gujarat border. As in half of the bench with its part of the station is situated in Maharashtra and the other half in Gujarat!

“Did You Know? Navapur Railway Station of Western Railway is a unique station located on the border of Maharashtra & Gujarat.” said a recent post by the Indian Railways. Former Union Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal had also tweeted the photo in 2018 and said, “Separated by States, United by Railways.”

The station is about 800 meters long, with the other half in Gujarat measuring 500 meters long. Its announcements are made in four languages: English, Gujarati, Hindi, and Marathi.

While the police station and ticket counter of the Navapur Railway Station are located in the state of Maharashtra, the station master’s office and other facilities are situated in Gujarat’s Tapi district.

This station has another unusual thing about the implementation of laws. In Gujarat, alcohol is prohibited, and in Maharashtra, pan masala and gutka are not allowed and the station follows accordingly.

Another unique railway station also unites two states under one platform. The station is located in the Jhalawar district of Rajasthan and is on the Delhi-Madhya Pradesh railway line. It sees the train engine of the Rajasthan-bound train while the guard’s vehicle is still in Madhya Pradesh.

The station’s board displays the name of the state as Rajasthan at one point, while it shows Madhya Pradesh at the other point.