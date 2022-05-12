National Rail Museum: Watch video on the glorious heritage of Indian Railways

The National Rail Museum in New Delhi represents the splendid more than160 years of the rich heritage of the Indian Railways network. The National Rail Museum’s extensive outdoor gallery houses a variety of steam, diesel as well as electric locomotives. It also has a fascinating collection of royal saloons, carriages, wagons, rail cars, armored trains and a turntable. The interactive displays and models exhibited inside the museum’s indoor gallery display the remarkable stories related to early modes of transportation till date as well as future endeavors in Indian Railways. Also, there are some noteworthy collections of historical photographs, railway artifacts, documents, static exhibits, antiquated items as well as old furniture. Watch the video below, shared by the Railway Ministry, to have a look at the glorious heritage of Indian Railways:

The National Rail Museum claims that it houses a maximum number of Rail Simulators anywhere in the world. The museum has state-of-art, 3D virtual reality technology which takes visitors back in time. The indoor gallery utilizes digital and mobile technologies to make the visit educational, interactive and engaging. The National Rail Museum has an array of mobile apps and websites that allows a train enthusiast to interact with the exhibit remotely. Also, there are 3D virtual tours as well as indoor positioning system to help people to find their way and access content selectively on cards. The museum was inaugurated by the then Railway Minister Kamlapati Tripathi on 01 February 1977.

Indian Railways enthusiasts can also visit the Rail Museum Gorakhpur to know more about the glorious history of the national transporter. Opened in the year 2007, the main attraction of Gorakhpur’s Rail Museum is 1874 built Lord Lawrence steam engine. The museum also boasts a gallery depicting clocks, furniture, library as well as uniforms worn by the Indian Railways’ staff from past to present.