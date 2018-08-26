Naini-Doon Janshatabdi Express flagged off: New Indian Railways train between Nainital and Dehradun

​​​
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday flagged off a new train to connect Nainital and Dehradun, the two principal cities in Uttarakhand. The 12-coach Naini-Doon Janshatabdi Express will run five days in a week and halt at Haldwani, Lalkuan, Rudrapur City, Moradabad, Najimabad and Haridwar. It will cover 334 km in 7 hours and 20 […]

By: | New Delhi | Published: August 26, 2018 12:36 AM
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday flagged off a new train to connect Nainital and Dehradun, the two principal cities in Uttarakhand.

The 12-coach Naini-Doon Janshatabdi Express will run five days in a week and halt at Haldwani, Lalkuan, Rudrapur City, Moradabad, Najimabad and Haridwar.

It will cover 334 km in 7 hours and 20 minutes.

Speaking after flagging off the train through video conferencing, Goyal said the train would connect two important tourist destinations: Dehradun (Mussorie) and Kathgodam (Nainital).

“The train will also bring development to the region as it will connect important business cities like Rudrapur and Moradabad,” he said.

The train will run on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

