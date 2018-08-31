Mumbai’s monorail to run again from Sept 1

​​​
Mumbai's monorail is set to resume operations from September 1 after a nine-month-long break, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority said on Thursday.

By: | Mumbai | Published: August 31, 2018 4:35 AM
The monorail will run from 6 am to 10 pm with a 15-minute break, which equates to 130 trips daily. (File photo)

The monorail will run from 6 am to 10 pm with a 15-minute break, which equates to 130 trips daily. FF reported earlier that the report by former Central Railway general manager Subodh Jain has suggested a trip rate of a little more than Rs 10,000, compared with Rs 18,000 that the operator had asked. The trip rate is the amount the MMRDA needs to pay to the consortium of Larsen & Toubro and Scomi Engineering every time the monorail traverses the 9-km route that is currently operational.

