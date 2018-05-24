Mumbai’s Kalyan, Kurla and Thane are among the 10 dirtiest railway stations: Report

Out of the top 10 dirtiest railway stations in the country, 3 of them are in Mumbai.

Shocking! Out of the top 10 dirtiest railway stations in the country, 3 of them are in Mumbai. Yes, you heard it right! The 3 railway stations, Kalyan railway station, Kurla railway station and Thane railway station, which are also the three busiest railway stations in Mumbai find their names among the top 10 dirtiest railway stations across the nation, according to a Mumbai Mirror report. The list of top 10 dirtiest railway stations has been topped by Kanpur Central railway station in Uttar Pradesh.

Between May 11 and May 17, a survey was conducted by Indian Railways, examining railway stations across the nation. According to the survey, Mumbai is the only city with 3 dirtiest railway stations. As per the survey, the Kalyan railway station is at 3rd position, Kurla’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) railway station is at 5th position and Thane railway station is at 8th position. Through an Interactive Voice Response System, the railways collect feedback from passengers in order to improve passenger amenities at trains and railway stations. Under this system, the railways contact passengers randomly by calling them on numbers submitted by them while booking tickets. Moreover, the passengers are asked to give their feedback on the cleanliness of trains as well as railway stations, air-conditioning, catering, food, punctuality, and bedrolls.

On an average, around 60 to 70 calls are made each day for each train, according to a senior railway official quoted in the report. He also said that efforts are being made to make around one lakh calls each day as the feedback from passengers will help railways to improve passenger amenities and also, the feedback will help to fix accountability of service providers.

According to a Central Railway official, in order to improve the cleanliness of the railway stations, steps are being taken by the railways. He claimed that last month, the contract for mechanized cleaning was awarded to LTT. However, the contract process is going on at Kalyan and Thane railway stations, he said. For the lack of cleanliness at LTT, he further blamed the shortage of water.

A Central Railway official that Financial Express Online spoke to said that this survey was conducted on a regular basis and the responses tend to vary. He also added that the footfall on the above-mentioned stations was several times more than most other stations.