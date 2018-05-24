Mumbai’s iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus celebrates its 130 years

On May 20, 2018, the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai completed its 130 years.

130 years of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus: On May 20, 2018, the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai completed its 130 years. Earlier known as Victoria Terminus, the present day Headquarters building of CSMT under Central Railway is nothing less than an architectural marvel. Originally, the magnificent building was planned as the office of Great Indian Peninsular (GIP) Railway. The building, which was designed by a consulting architect named Frederick William Stevens, is said to be the most photographed building after Taj Mahal. The construction of the building took almost a decade and it was built at a cost of Rs 16,13,863.

The construction of the iconic monument began in 1878. Moreover, on Jubilee Day in 1887, the building was named after Queen-Empress Victoria. Later, the building was renamed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in 1996. Again in July 2017, the building was renamed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The CSMT building was enlisted as World Heritage Site in 2004 by UNESCO for its architectural splendour and in December 2012, the iconic building has been opened for public viewing on working days.

To suit Indian context, the building was designed in Gothic style. The building is C- shaped, which was planned symmetrically about the east-west axis. The central main dome of the building displays a colossal 16’-6’’ high figure of a woman pointing a flaming torch upwards in her right hand, and a spoked wheel low in the left hand, symbolizing progress. Also, it was reported that it was the first octagonal ribbed masonry dome that was adapted to an Italian Gothic style. At a cost of Rs 10.4 lakh, the station was built with 6 platforms. However, the first remodelling took place in 1929, which included 13 platforms. In 1994, further modifications were made to the yard and two more platforms were constructed, making it 15 platforms altogether. At present, the station has 18 platforms along with a spacious east side entry. Last month, adjacent to platform number 18, a heritage gully was inaugurated, wherein Sir. Leslie Wilson, the GIP Heritage Electric Loco as well as other heritage products are displayed.

Interestingly, a postal stamp was released during the hundredth anniversary celebrations of Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus building. Also, during its 125th anniversary in 2013, a special postal cover was released.