Mumbai’s CSMT redevelopment! Indian Railways’ IRSDC shortlists nine bidders for the project

Nine bidders have been shortlisted by IRSDC.

CSMT Redevelopment: For the redevelopment of Indian Railways’ Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station in Mumbai, nine bidders have been shortlisted by Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC). The selection has been done on the basis of evaluation of the RFQ (Request for Quotation) Applications submitted by the bidders. The nine selected bidders are Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings, Adani Railways Transport, ISQ Asia Infrastructure Investments, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Moribus Holdings, GMR Enterprises and BIF IV Infrastructure Holding DIFC. According to IRSDC, as the next step, RFP (Request for Proposal) will be called shortly from these shortlisted bidders. Following are some key salient features of the project: