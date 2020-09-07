Mumbai’s CSMT is all set for a new makeover! Top 10 facts about Indian Railways’ world-class station project

The redeveloped CSMT railway station will have new commercial spaces — including malls, eateries and shops.

Get ready for a swanky makeover of Mumbai’s CSMT railway station! Indian Railways’ IRSDC (Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation) is inviting Request For Qualification (RFQ) for the redevelopment of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station through the PPP model. After the CSMT station redevelopment, commercial space of 2.5 lakh sq m is set to be generated. According to an IE report, under the existing two-stage process of bidding, those who qualify will be asked to participate in the final bidding process, as per the tendering rules. Take a look at top 10 interesting facts about the CSMT station redevelopment project:

1) The CSMT station redevelopment project, worth Rs 1,642 crore, will be handed over to a private bidder, who will have to finance and undertake the revamp work.

2) The project will be taken up by the selected bidder, which includes commercial development for up to 60 years, residential development on selected plots for up to 99 years as well as station operation and maintenance for a period of 60 years on a concession basis.

3) The redeveloped CSMT railway station will have new commercial spaces — including malls, eateries and shops. All these spaces will be monetized by the operator.

4) Besides, new restaurants, commercials shops as well as coffee shops will also come up in the newly-created commercial spaces.

5) As per the proposed plan of the station redevelopment project, around 10 restaurants will come up on CSMT premises.

6) Also, some existing buildings in the CSMT premises will be demolished and some railway offices will be shifted to Byculla and Wadi Bunder yards in order to create more pedestrian area on the station’s southern end.

7) Moreover, the divisional general office of the CSMT railway station will be shifted to Byculla as well.

8) The Harbour line, which links the southern part of the financial capital with western suburbs as well as Navi Mumbai, will be shifted to the P D’mello Road side on the main line station’s east direction, on an elevated level.

9) The revamped CSMT station will have an access control system.

10) Also, railway passengers will have to pay a user fee, which will be decided by the Railway Board.