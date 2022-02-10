Mumbai’s Bandra Station Redevelopment: Indian Railways starts restoration work; here’s what to change

The redevelopment work of Bandra Railway Station is being done at a cost of Rs 12 crore.

Redevelopment of Bandra Station: Indian Railways’ Bandra station in Mumbai, which is Grade I Heritage, will be spruced to its original glory as the Western Railway zone has started the restoration work. According to a statement issued by Western Railways, the redevelopment work of Bandra Railway Station is being done at a cost of Rs 12 crore. Once the renovation is fully complete, it will boast several new features and facilities including restoration of the roof, repairing of damaged wood work, redesigning of booking windows, etc. Here are some of the major works, undertaken under the Bandra station redevelopment project:

The renovation work of Bandra railway station includes restoration of the roof to its original glory. The Western Railway zone has completed the truss strengthening work.

The roof above the station platform will be replaced with new sheet.

Intricate wood work at the station building which had damaged will be repaired.

The Wooden framework of the main station building will be polished as well as strengthened.

According to Western Railways, Cement plasters will be removed, original facade of stone wall gets exposed.

Electrical wirings will be concealed and also asbestos sheets will be laid in a way that more natural light falls inside the railway station.

Stained glass as well as other wooden work designs, which are either broken or missing, will be repaired.

Four cast iron finials that have disappeared, would also stage a comeback in keeping with the old drawings of the station building.

Moreover, booking windows adjacent to the station building will be redesigned to sync with the original building of the railway station.

The Railway Ministry, in order to upgrade Indian Railways infrastructure, have planned for redevelopment of railway stations across the country through PSUs- Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC), as well as other Central Government agencies.