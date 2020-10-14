Mumbaikers to get more local trains! Indian Railways to add 194 Mumbai local train services from this date

From 15 October 2020, the Western Railway zone has decided to run additional 194 special train services, including 10 AC local trains.

Indian Railways to run more Mumbai local train services to reduce overcrowding! From 15 October 2020, the Western Railway zone has decided to run additional 194 special train services, including 10 AC local trains. With this, the total number of special train services operated by Western Railways will increase to 700 from the current 506 services. These trains are being operated only for the staff of emergency services as notified by the state government of Maharashtra, according to a PTI report. Out of the 10 AC local train services, eight trains will be operated between Churchgate and Virar on a fast corridor, while one local train service each will run between Borivali-Churchgate and Mahalaxmi-Borivali stations.

According to the Western Railway zone, for the convenience of commuters, 49 services out of the increased 194 new services, will be operated during morning peak hours and 49 services will be operated during evening peak hours. On the other hand, the Central Railway zone at present, is operating as many as 453 special suburban train services on its network. Since local trains on the suburban network of the financial capital resumed partially on 15 June 2020, the authorities of the national transporter have been gradually increasing their frequency.

After complete closure of passenger train services due to the nationwide lockdown since 23 March 2020, on Maharashtra government’s request, Western Railways had commenced the selected suburban train services from 15 June 2020 on the Mumbai suburban section. For the convenience of passengers as well as to avoid crowding, the number of local train services was gradually increased. According to the zone, the latest increase of local train services was implemented from 28 September 2020, when the total number of services was increased from 500 to 506 by adding six more local train services including two Ladies Special services over the Western Railways network.