Mumbaikars, take note! Indian Railways to run special late night local train services on New Year’s Eve

Indian Railways is running additional local train services on New Year’s Day.

Mumbai special local train services for New Year’s eve: Good news for Mumbaikars! Now you can travel easily across the city on New Year’s Day as Indian Railways is running additional local train services. For the convenience of commuters, the Central Railway zone recently announced that it will run four additional suburban train services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Kalyan and CSMT-Panvel railway stations after the December 31 midnight. A Central Railway spokesperson was quoted in a PTI report saying that these suburban special train services will stop at all railway stations. Of the four services, two suburban train services will run on the Main line and the rest two services on the Harbour line, he said.

According to the report, all these local train services will depart from CSMT station (Main line and Harbour line) at 1:30 AM for Kalyan and Panvel stations. Moreover, the Western Railway zone has announced that it will operate as many as eight special local train services between Churchgate and Virar railway stations after the December 31 midnight. Every year, thousands of Mumbaikars from extended suburbs travel in local trains to ring in the occasion of New Year at iconic Gateway of India in south Mumbai, the report added.

Recently, the first broad gauge AC local train in Mumbai has completed two years. The Western Railways, under which it runs, claimed that the AC local train has earned Rs 40.03 crore from a total of 95.81 lakh commuters. India’s first AC local train was finally pressed into public service from 25 December 2017 in Mumbai.

Around 18,000 commuters daily travel by the AC local train on an average. According to Western Railways, during the period of two years, the total sale of tickets for the train was 8,43,343. Out of the total tickets, 6,62,565 were single journey tickets, while 1,80,778 were season tickets, the zone said.