Mumbai to Nagpur in 5 hours! Indian Railways line to be constructed along Super expressway

Nagpur-Mumbai high-speed railway project: Big news for Maharashtra! If Indian Railways project comes through, then you would be able to travel between Mumbai and Nagpur in just 5 hours. Recently, Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry announced that there are plans to connect Nagpur-Mumbai Super Express Way (Samriddhi Mahamarg) to railway line connecting Nagpur to Mumbai in Maharashtra. The project will be a high-speed railway corridor, which will allow users to complete the journey between Mumbai and Nagpur in just 5 hours of duration. At present, the minimum time taken by a train to cover the distance between the two cities is around 13.2 hours. The Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway, which is a 700 km long project is likely to be developed at a cost of Rs 46,000 crore.

Also, to create a Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) in Nagpur city, Indian Railways and MahaMetro recently signed a MoU for linking railway line to metro coaches. According to Union Minister of Road Transport, Highways and Water Resources, Nitin Gadkari, the speed of air-conditioned metro coaches running on broad gauge line of the railway network will be 100 km per hour, which is much more than ordinary passenger trains of Indian Railways. The Union Minister also informed that the high-speed railway project will pave the way for towns like Bhandara, Wardha distant from Nagpur to come closer and will be developed into satellite cities. MahaMetro, which stands for Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited, is a 50:50 jointly owned company of state government of Maharashtra and the government of India.

Meanwhile, high-speed rapid transit projects are also being planned around the NCR. Soon, a Rapid Rail service will start between the national capital and Panipat in Haryana. In total, the Rapid Rail service will cover a distance of 111 km between the two cities, out of which 109 km will be elevated while the rest of 2 km will be underground. Additionally, another high-speed Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor will soon connect Delhi with Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.